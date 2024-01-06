How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) will be looking to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- The Screaming Eagles are shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Southern Indiana is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Screaming Eagles sit at 109th.
- The Screaming Eagles score 67.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 77.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
- Southern Indiana has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Southern Indiana is putting up 71.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 64.2 points per contest.
- The Screaming Eagles cede 61.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.8 away from home.
- Southern Indiana is making 6.7 treys per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 2.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.4 threes per game, 30.1% three-point percentage).
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|L 93-91
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|W 73-62
|Hyland Performance Arena
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee State
|W 69-67
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/18/2024
|Little Rock
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
