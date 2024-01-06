Will Southern Indiana be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Southern Indiana's full tournament resume.

How Southern Indiana ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 4-0 NR NR 207

Southern Indiana's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Southern Indiana defeated the Wright State Raiders at home on November 6. The final score was 67-63. Madison Webb, as the leading point-getter in the win over Wright State, tallied 13 points, while Meredith Raley was second on the squad with nine.

Next best wins

69-66 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 286/RPI) on January 6

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 290/RPI) on November 16

72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 296/RPI) on December 9

75-37 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 309/RPI) on December 29

78-57 at home over Tennessee State (No. 339/RPI) on January 4

Southern Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Screaming Eagles have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Southern Indiana has the 270th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Screaming Eagles' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and four games against teams with records above .500.

USI has 14 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Indiana's next game

Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

