Saint Joseph County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Saint Joseph County, Indiana today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Saint Joseph County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LaVille High School at North Judson-San Pierre High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Judson, IN
- Conference: Hoosier North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
