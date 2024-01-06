Purdue vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (10-4) and the Purdue Boilermakers (9-5) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Maryland squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on January 6.
In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Boilermakers claimed a 77-76 victory against Rutgers.
Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Alternate
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Purdue vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland 75, Purdue 66
Other Big Ten Predictions
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on November 16, the Boilermakers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team (No. 25) in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-58.
- The Boilermakers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).
- Based on the RPI, the Terrapins have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.
- Purdue has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.
Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 25) on November 16
- 89-50 at home over Wisconsin (No. 99) on December 30
- 77-76 at home over Rutgers (No. 147) on January 2
- 67-50 at home over Southern (No. 175) on November 12
- 95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 203) on November 26
Purdue Leaders
- Jeanae Terry: 5.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Abbey Ellis: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)
- Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 49.3 3PT% (35-for-71)
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%
- Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 55.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 62.2 per outing (134th in college basketball).
- In 2023-24, Purdue has averaged 74.7 points per game in Big Ten action, and 68.9 overall.
- At home the Boilermakers are putting up 80.6 points per game, 27.3 more than they are averaging on the road (53.3).
- At home, Purdue concedes 58.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 71.8.
