The Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

  • The Mastodons make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Mastodons are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 257th.
  • The 83.5 points per game the Mastodons put up are only 4.5 more points than the Raiders allow (79.0).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 79.0 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

  • Purdue Fort Wayne is scoring 90.6 points per game this season at home, which is 19.0 more points than it is averaging in away games (71.6).
  • The Mastodons are giving up 61.5 points per game this season at home, which is 7.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (69.2).
  • In home games, Purdue Fort Wayne is averaging 0.4 more treys per game (9.8) than on the road (9.4). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (37.3%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 62-48 Petersen Events Center
12/29/2023 Northern Kentucky W 73-60 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/31/2023 Detroit Mercy W 91-56 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/6/2024 Wright State - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
1/12/2024 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center

