The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) host the Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) after winning nine straight home games. The Mastodons are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's over/under is 162.5.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -2.5 162.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Purdue Fort Wayne and its opponents have combined to total more than 162.5 points.

The average total in Purdue Fort Wayne's outings this year is 149.3, 13.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Mastodons have a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 9-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-8-0 mark from Wright State.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 2 16.7% 83.5 166.9 65.7 144.7 148.3 Wright State 8 61.5% 83.4 166.9 79 144.7 157.1

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

The Mastodons have covered three times in four chances against the spread in conference play this season.

The Mastodons record only 4.5 more points per game (83.5) than the Raiders allow (79).

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 79 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 9-3-0 6-2 6-6-0 Wright State 5-8-0 1-3 9-4-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits

Purdue Fort Wayne Wright State 8-0 Home Record 5-2 3-2 Away Record 0-5 4-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 90.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.6 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-0-0

