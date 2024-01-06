Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) play the Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Anthony Roberts: 14.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rasheed Bello: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eric Mulder: 6.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Wright State Players to Watch
- Tanner Holden: 16.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Calvin: 20.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- AJ Braun: 10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Stat Comparison
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Wright State AVG
|Wright State Rank
|30th
|83.8
|Points Scored
|84.1
|29th
|89th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|78.0
|325th
|296th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|35.3
|241st
|325th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|39th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|5.9
|308th
|180th
|13.5
|Assists
|14.1
|144th
|31st
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|154th
