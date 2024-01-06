Can we count on Purdue Fort Wayne to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Purdue Fort Wayne ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 4-2 NR NR 94

Purdue Fort Wayne's best wins

Against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, a top 100 team in the RPI, Purdue Fort Wayne secured its best win of the season on November 26, a 90-77 victory. Audra Emmerson, as the top point-getter in the victory over Western Kentucky, compiled 21 points, while Shayla Sellers was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 130/RPI) on December 3

88-74 over Delaware (No. 202/RPI) on November 25

57-46 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 209/RPI) on December 6

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 222/RPI) on November 15

68-56 at home over Robert Morris (No. 262/RPI) on January 4

Purdue Fort Wayne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Purdue Fort Wayne has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Purdue Fort Wayne has drawn the 154th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Mastodons' upcoming schedule, they have five games versus teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to IPFW's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Purdue Fort Wayne's next game

Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

