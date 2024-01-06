Will Purdue Fort Wayne be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Purdue Fort Wayne's full tournament resume.

How Purdue Fort Wayne ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-3 4-1 NR NR 139

Purdue Fort Wayne's best wins

Purdue Fort Wayne took down the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (No. 76-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 98-77 win on December 2 -- its best win of the season. In the win over Oakland, Anthony Roberts compiled a team-best 20 points. Jalen Jackson chipped in 17 points.

Next best wins

86-64 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on November 12

77-67 over Northern Arizona (No. 168/RPI) on November 17

73-60 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 204/RPI) on December 29

75-71 at home over Green Bay (No. 215/RPI) on November 29

82-74 on the road over DePaul (No. 242/RPI) on November 7

Purdue Fort Wayne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Mastodons are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Purdue Fort Wayne faces the 20th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Mastodons have 15 games left this year, including 15 versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

UPFW has 15 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Purdue Fort Wayne's next game

Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

