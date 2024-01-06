2024 NCAA Bracketology: Purdue Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Purdue be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
Want to bet on Purdue's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Purdue ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|2-1
|NR
|NR
|72
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue's best wins
On November 16 versus the Texas A&M Aggies, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 49) in the RPI rankings, Purdue notched its best win of the season, a 72-58 victory at home. Abbey Ellis was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Texas A&M, dropping 20 points with zero rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 89-50 at home over Wisconsin (No. 87/RPI) on December 30
- 67-50 at home over Southern (No. 135/RPI) on November 12
- 77-76 at home over Rutgers (No. 192/RPI) on January 2
- 95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 207/RPI) on November 26
- 67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 231/RPI) on December 1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Purdue's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, Purdue has four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Purdue is playing the 52nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- Of the Boilermakers' 14 remaining games this year, three are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.
- Purdue has 14 games left on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Purdue's next game
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV Channel: Peacock
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Purdue games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.