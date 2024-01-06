When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Purdue be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Purdue's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Purdue ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 2-1 NR NR 72

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue's best wins

On November 16 versus the Texas A&M Aggies, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 49) in the RPI rankings, Purdue notched its best win of the season, a 72-58 victory at home. Abbey Ellis was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Texas A&M, dropping 20 points with zero rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

89-50 at home over Wisconsin (No. 87/RPI) on December 30

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 135/RPI) on November 12

77-76 at home over Rutgers (No. 192/RPI) on January 2

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 207/RPI) on November 26

67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 231/RPI) on December 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Purdue has four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Purdue is playing the 52nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Of the Boilermakers' 14 remaining games this year, three are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.

Purdue has 14 games left on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Purdue's next game

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV Channel: Peacock

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Purdue games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.