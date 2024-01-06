Can we expect Purdue to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Odds to win the national championship: +800

+800 Preseason national championship odds: +1500

+1500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +900

How Purdue ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-1 3-1 1 1 1

Purdue's best wins

Purdue's best win of the season came on November 21 in a 71-67 victory against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. Fletcher Loyer led the way versus Tennessee, posting 27 points. Second on the team was Zach Edey with 23 points.

Next best wins

92-84 over Arizona (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 16

78-75 over Marquette (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 22

83-78 at home over Illinois (No. 9/AP Poll) on January 5

92-86 over Alabama (No. 27/RPI) on December 9

83-71 at home over Xavier (No. 79/RPI) on November 13

Purdue's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 5-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Purdue has five wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Purdue has five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Purdue faces the most difficult schedule in college basketball the rest of the season, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Boilermakers' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Looking at Purdue's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Purdue's next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV Channel: Peacock

