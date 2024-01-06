Posey County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Posey County, Indiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Posey County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Posey High School at Mt Vernon High School - Mt. Vernon
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Mt. Vernon, IN
- Conference: Pocket
- How to Stream: Watch Here
