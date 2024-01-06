Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -143) 12.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114)
  • Haliburton's 24.3 points per game are 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average of 4.1 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).
  • Haliburton averages 12.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Haliburton's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Saturday over/under.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +102)
  • Myles Turner has racked up 17.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, which equals Saturday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of 7.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (6.5).
  • Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Bennedict Mathurin Props

PTS
14.5 (Over: -111)
  • Bennedict Mathurin's 14.3-point scoring average is 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -143)
  • The 27.1 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 1.4 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (28.5).
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).
  • Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the exact same as Saturday's assist over/under.
  • Tatum has made 3.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +102)
  • Jaylen Brown is scoring 22.4 points per game this season, 0.1 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.
  • He grabs 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • Brown's assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).
  • His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

