OVC teams will hit the court in four games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles playing the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Screaming Eagles Arena.

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tennessee State Tigers at Morehead State Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Western Illinois Leathernecks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at Little Rock Trojans 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 -

