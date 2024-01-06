The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall as just 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs Indiana Betting Records & Stats

The Buckeyes' ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.

Ohio State has a record of 6-2 when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Buckeyes.

Indiana's ATS record is 6-6-0 this season.

The Hoosiers have a win-loss record of 2-3 with odds of -105 or worse this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 6 54.5% 79.1 155 65.4 139.7 144.2 Indiana 6 50% 75.9 155 74.3 139.7 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Ohio State vs Indiana Insights & Trends

The Buckeyes put up only 4.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).

Ohio State has a 3-6 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when putting up more than 74.3 points.

The Hoosiers average 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (65.4).

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 3-8-0 2-8 8-3-0 Indiana 6-6-0 2-2 7-5-0

Ohio State vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Indiana 10-6 Home Record 15-2 1-10 Away Record 5-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.