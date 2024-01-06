Indiana Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Oak Hill High School vs. Eastern High School - Greentown Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oak Hill High School plays at Eastern High School - Greentown on Saturday, January 6 at 5:45 PM ET.
Oak Hill vs. Eastern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Location: Greentown, IN
