The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion as heavy, 14.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 133.5.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -14.5 133.5

Fighting Irish Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 133.5 points.

The average total for Notre Dame's games this season is 127.6 points, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame has a 7-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Duke (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 8.3% more often than Notre Dame (7-7-0) this year.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 12 100% 83.5 146.3 66.6 131.4 147.7 Notre Dame 4 28.6% 62.8 146.3 64.8 131.4 133.6

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils were 9-13-0 against the spread last year in ACC action.

The Fighting Irish's 62.8 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 66.6 the Blue Devils give up.

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 7-5-0 6-2 7-5-0 Notre Dame 7-7-0 2-1 4-10-0

Notre Dame vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Notre Dame 16-0 Home Record 11-8 4-6 Away Record 0-10 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

