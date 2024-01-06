When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Notre Dame be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Notre Dame's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Notre Dame ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-2 16 17 20

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame's best wins

Notre Dame picked up its signature win of the season on November 24 by registering a 90-59 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, the No. 59-ranked team based on the RPI. With 15 points, Natalija Marshall was the top scorer versus Ball State. Second on the team was Maddy Westbald, with 15 points.

Next best wins

76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 72/RPI) on December 17

74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 75/RPI) on November 29

79-68 over Illinois (No. 159/RPI) on November 18

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 175/RPI) on November 15

84-47 at home over Western Michigan (No. 203/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Notre Dame has two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Notre Dame has been handed the 66th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Fighting Irish's upcoming schedule, they have nine games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

Looking at Notre Dame's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Notre Dame's next game

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Notre Dame games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.