The Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Notre Dame matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline FanDuel Duke (-12.5) 133.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Duke Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Fighting Irish have been an underdog by 12 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Duke has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Blue Devils' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Notre Dame is 70th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+25000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 152nd, a difference of 82 spots.

The Fighting Irish have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.

Notre Dame has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

