How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
- This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 203rd.
- The Fighting Irish's 62.8 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 66.6 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- Notre Dame has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish allowed 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).
- Notre Dame sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Marist
|W 60-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Virginia
|W 76-54
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|NC State
|L 54-52
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Duke
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|Florida State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
