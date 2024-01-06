The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACCN
Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Irish have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
  • This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 203rd.
  • The Fighting Irish's 62.8 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 66.6 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
  • Notre Dame has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish allowed 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).
  • Notre Dame sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Marist W 60-56 Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Virginia W 76-54 Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 NC State L 54-52 Purcell Pavilion
1/6/2024 Duke - Purcell Pavilion
1/9/2024 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/13/2024 Florida State - Purcell Pavilion

