Scottsburg High School will host North Harrison High School in Mid-Southern action on Saturday, January 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

North Harrison vs. Scottsburg Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Scottsburg, IN
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.