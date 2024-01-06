NHL Anytime Goalscorer Bets and Odds Today - January 5
Who's a good bet score in the NHL on Friday? There are three games on the schedule, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is available below.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Jack Hughes (Devils) -105 to score
Devils vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- Hughes' stats: 15 goals in 31 games
Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +130 to score
Devils vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- Toffoli's stats: 15 goals in 36 games
Jesper Bratt (Devils) +135 to score
Devils vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- Bratt's stats: 14 goals in 36 games
Nico Hischier (Devils) +145 to score
Devils vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- Hischier's stats: 10 goals in 25 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +150 to score
Jets vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- Scheifele's stats: 12 goals in 37 games
Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) +150 to score
Hurricanes vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- Aho's stats: 15 goals in 35 games
Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets) +155 to score
Jets vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- Ehlers' stats: 12 goals in 37 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +160 to score
Capitals vs. Hurricanes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- Ovechkin's stats: 8 goals in 36 games
Gabriel Vilardi (Jets) +165 to score
Jets vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- Vilardi's stats: 8 goals in 19 games
Dawson Mercer (Devils) +170 to score
Devils vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- Mercer's stats: 12 goals in 36 games
