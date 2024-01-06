Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans play in Week 18 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Alie-Cox has racked up 143 yards receiving (11 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 11 balls on 18 targets.

Alie-Cox has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 5 Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 -6 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 11 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 1 30 0 Week 14 @Bengals 1 1 2 1 Week 15 Steelers 3 2 21 1 Week 16 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Raiders 3 2 18 0

