Indianapolis Colts receiver Mo Alie-Cox has a favorable matchup in Week 18 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Houston Texans. The Texans are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 240.4 per game.

Alie-Cox has 143 receiving yards on 11 grabs (18 targets), with three TDs, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Alie-Cox vs. the Texans

Alie-Cox vs the Texans (since 2021): 5 GP / 14.6 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 14.6 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The 240.4 passing yards the Texans yield per outing makes them the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Texans' defense ranks first in the league by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Alie-Cox Receiving Insights

Alie-Cox has 3.3% of his team's target share (18 targets on 550 passing attempts).

He averages 7.9 yards per target this season (143 yards on 18 targets).

Alie-Cox has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (8.3% of his team's 36 offensive TDs).

Alie-Cox has been targeted three times in the red zone (4.9% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Alie-Cox's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/31/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/24/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

