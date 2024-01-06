Michael Pittman Jr. will be running routes against the eighth-worst passing defense in the league when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Houston Texans in Week 18, on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET.

Pittman has a team-leading 1,108 receiving yards on 104 grabs (150 targets), with four TDs, averaging 73.9 yards per game.

Pittman vs. the Texans

Pittman vs the Texans (since 2021): 5 GP / 63.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 63.8 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Houston has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 240.4 yards per game this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

The Texans have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.1 per game).

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 78.5 (-115)

Pittman Receiving Insights

In 11 of 15 games this year, Pittman has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pittman has received 27.3% of his team's 550 passing attempts this season (150 targets).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (73rd in NFL play), averaging 1,108 yards on 150 passes thrown his way.

Pittman has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has four total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 36 offensive TDs).

Pittman has been targeted 19 times in the red zone (31.1% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/31/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 8 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 16 TAR / 11 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 10 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

