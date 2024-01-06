When the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Houston Texans in Week 18, Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against a Texans pass defense featuring Derek Stingley Jr.. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Colts vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 138.8 9.3 21 73 10.04

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 1,108 receiving yards on 104 catches to pace his team this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Indianapolis is 20th in the NFL in passing yards (3,533) and 23rd in passing TDs (18).

The Colts' offense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 23.6 points per contest. In terms of yards, the team ranks 15th with 5,365 total yards (335.3 per game).

Indianapolis ranks 15th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 34.4 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Colts have made 61 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 20th in the league. They throw the ball 40.7% of the time in the red zone.

Derek Stingley Jr. & the Texans' Defense

Derek Stingley Jr. has picked off a team-high five passes. He also has 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Houston has given up the eighth-most in the NFL at 3,846 (240.4 per game).

The Texans' points-against average on defense is 20.9 per game, 13th in the NFL.

Houston has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Texans have allowed a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Derek Stingley Jr. Rec. Targets 150 37 Def. Targets Receptions 104 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.7 20 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1108 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 73.9 4.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 498 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 5 Interceptions

