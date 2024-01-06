When the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans go head to head in Week 18 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET, will Michael Pittman Jr. find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pittman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Pittman has 104 receptions (on 150 targets) and tops the Colts with 1,108 yards receiving (73.9 per game) while also scoring four TDs.

Pittman has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0 Week 10 @Patriots 12 8 84 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 10 107 0 Week 13 @Titans 16 11 105 1 Week 14 @Bengals 11 8 95 0 Week 15 Steelers 5 4 78 0 Week 17 Raiders 7 5 46 0

Rep Michael Pittman Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.