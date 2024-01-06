Will Michael Pittman Jr. Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 18?
When the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans go head to head in Week 18 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET, will Michael Pittman Jr. find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.
Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)
- This year Pittman has 104 receptions (on 150 targets) and tops the Colts with 1,108 yards receiving (73.9 per game) while also scoring four TDs.
- Pittman has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|97
|1
|Week 2
|@Texans
|12
|8
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|11
|9
|77
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|5
|1
|15
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|14
|9
|109
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|5
|2
|83
|1
|Week 8
|Saints
|13
|8
|40
|1
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|8
|8
|64
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|12
|8
|84
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|13
|10
|107
|0
|Week 13
|@Titans
|16
|11
|105
|1
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|11
|8
|95
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|5
|4
|78
|0
|Week 17
|Raiders
|7
|5
|46
|0
