Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the LaVille High School vs. North Judson-San Pierre High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaVille High School travels to face North Judson-San Pierre High School on Saturday, January 6 at 7:30 PM CT, in Hoosier North action.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaVille vs. NJ-SP Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Judson, IN
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.