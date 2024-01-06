LaVille High School travels to face North Judson-San Pierre High School on Saturday, January 6 at 7:30 PM CT, in Hoosier North action.

LaVille vs. NJ-SP Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Judson, IN
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

