Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans come together in Week 18 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Granson's 29 catches have yielded 345 yards (24.6 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 49 occasions.

Granson, in 14 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kylen Granson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Titans 3 3 72 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4 2 17 0 Week 15 Steelers 1 1 6 0 Week 16 @Falcons 7 5 62 0 Week 17 Raiders 3 1 13 0

