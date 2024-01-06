When the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans match up in Week 18 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET, will Josh Downs find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Downs has 65 receptions for 723 yards and two scores this season. He has been targeted 95 times, and is averaging 45.2 yards per contest.

Downs has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 16 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Patriots 3 2 40 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 5 43 0 Week 13 @Titans 5 3 14 0 Week 14 @Bengals 3 3 32 0 Week 15 Steelers 3 3 19 0 Week 16 @Falcons 9 6 39 0 Week 17 Raiders 2 2 53 0

