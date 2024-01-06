In the Week 18 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, will Jonathan Taylor get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Taylor will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Taylor has 553 rushing yards on 139 attempts (61.4 yards per carry), and six touchdowns.

Taylor has tacked on 17 catches for 145 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor has scored a rushing touchdown in five games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jonathan Taylor Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0 Week 7 Browns 18 75 1 3 45 0 Week 8 Saints 12 95 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Panthers 18 47 0 5 22 1 Week 10 @Patriots 23 69 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 15 91 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Falcons 18 43 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Raiders 21 96 1 1 8 0

Rep Jonathan Taylor with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.