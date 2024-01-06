Saturday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-9) and Indiana State Sycamores (5-7) at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Sycamores are coming off of a 77-47 loss to Drake in their last game on Thursday.

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Indiana State 64

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Radford Highlanders on November 23, the Sycamores registered their signature win of the season, a 64-52 victory.
  • Against Quadrant 4 teams, Indiana State is 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 64-52 over Radford (No. 296) on November 23
  • 65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 298) on December 10
  • 85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 317) on November 6
  • 73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 335) on December 2
  • 66-49 on the road over Evansville (No. 351) on December 30

Indiana State Leaders

  • Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 55.4 FG%
  • Kiley Bess: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
  • Bella Finnegan: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.8 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (16-for-70)
  • Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.6 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

Indiana State Performance Insights

  • The Sycamores have been outscored by 4.8 points per game (posting 64.7 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, while allowing 69.5 per contest, 290th in college basketball) and have a -58 scoring differential.

