Indiana vs. Ohio State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-2.5)
|150.5
|-142
|+118
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Indiana vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 2 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Ohio State has compiled a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- Buckeyes games have gone over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +18000
- Indiana, based on its national championship odds (+18000), ranks much higher (61st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (111th).
- The Hoosiers were +5500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +18000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +18000 moneyline odds, is 0.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.