The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: FOX

Indiana vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline FanDuel Ohio State (-2.5) 150.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this season.

The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 2 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Ohio State has compiled a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Buckeyes games have gone over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +18000

+18000 Indiana, based on its national championship odds (+18000), ranks much higher (61st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (111th).

The Hoosiers were +5500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +18000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +18000 moneyline odds, is 0.6%.

