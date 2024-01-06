How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on FOX.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
- Indiana has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers rank 297th.
- The Hoosiers score an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.4 points, Indiana is 9-3.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.5.
- At home, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.2.
- At home, Indiana made 6.4 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
