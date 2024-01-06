The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Indiana has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers rank 297th.

The Hoosiers score an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Indiana is 9-3.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.5.

At home, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.2.

At home, Indiana made 6.4 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule