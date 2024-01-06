The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
  • Indiana has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers rank 297th.
  • The Hoosiers score an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.4 points, Indiana is 9-3.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.5.
  • At home, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.2.
  • At home, Indiana made 6.4 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

