The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Indiana is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 51st.

The Hoosiers' 75.9 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Indiana is 9-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (67.5).

The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Indiana knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Upcoming Schedule