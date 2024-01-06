The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Indiana has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
  • The Hoosiers' 75.9 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.4 points, Indiana is 9-3.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana scored more points at home (80.1 per game) than on the road (67.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than on the road (72.2).
  • At home, Indiana knocked down 6.4 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

