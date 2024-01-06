The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will host the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • Indiana has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 68th.
  • The 75.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 10.5 more points than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).
  • Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana posted 80.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.5).
  • When playing at home, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (72.2).
  • When playing at home, Indiana made 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

