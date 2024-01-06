The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will host the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 68th.

The 75.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 10.5 more points than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).

Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana posted 80.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.5).

When playing at home, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (72.2).

When playing at home, Indiana made 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

