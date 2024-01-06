How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana is 9-3 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 297th.
- The Hoosiers' 75.9 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 9-3 when it scores more than 65.4 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana put up more points at home (80.1 per game) than away (67.5) last season.
- The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 away.
- Indiana made more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
