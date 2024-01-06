Saturday's contest at Assembly Hall has the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) matching up with the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for Ohio State by a score of 76-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Indiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-4.9)

Ohio State (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Indiana's record against the spread so far this season is 6-6-0, while Ohio State's is 3-8-0. The Hoosiers have gone over the point total in seven games, while Buckeyes games have gone over eight times. Indiana is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests, while Ohio State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers' +22 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.9 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per outing (261st in college basketball).

The 35.9 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 211th in college basketball, and are 2.4 more than the 33.5 its opponents grab per outing.

Indiana knocks down 4.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.9 (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.4.

The Hoosiers average 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (148th in college basketball), and allow 94.6 points per 100 possessions (292nd in college basketball).

Indiana has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball play), 1.5 more than the 10.9 it forces on average (283rd in college basketball).

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (56th in college basketball).

Ohio State averages 39.4 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 33.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

Ohio State hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (30th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 30.8% rate.

Ohio State has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (101st in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than the 11.9 it forces (190th in college basketball).

