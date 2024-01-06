Saturday's game at Assembly Hall has the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) squaring off against the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Ohio State by a score of 76-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Indiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-4.8)

Ohio State (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Indiana is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Ohio State's 3-8-0 ATS record. The Hoosiers have gone over the point total in seven games, while Buckeyes games have gone over eight times. Over the past 10 games, Indiana has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Ohio State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and give up 74.3 per contest (261st in college basketball).

Indiana wins the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. It records 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 211th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.5 per contest.

Indiana knocks down 4.9 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), 4.5 fewer than its opponents (9.4).

The Hoosiers average 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (148th in college basketball), and allow 94.6 points per 100 possessions (292nd in college basketball).

Indiana loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.4 (242nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.9.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes have a +191 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.1 points per game, 83rd in college basketball, and are allowing 65.4 per outing to rank 56th in college basketball.

Ohio State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It grabs 39.4 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5.

Ohio State hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.8% from deep (30th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.8%.

Ohio State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.8 per game (101st in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (190th in college basketball).

