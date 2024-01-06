For bracketology insights on Indiana and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Indiana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Indiana ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 4-0 14 14 13

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana's best wins

Indiana's best win of the season came against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team (No. 15), according to the RPI. Indiana registered the 72-63 neutral-site win on November 25. MacKenzie Holmes was the leading scorer in the signature win over Princeton, dropping 22 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

84-35 at home over Bowling Green (No. 42/RPI) on December 22

91-69 on the road over Nebraska (No. 43/RPI) on January 7

80-59 at home over Michigan (No. 55/RPI) on January 4

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 75/RPI) on November 23

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 80/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Indiana has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hoosiers are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Indiana is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Indiana has drawn the 43rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

In terms of the Hoosiers' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.

Indiana has 14 games left to play this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Indiana's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Lady Lions

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Lady Lions Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: B1G+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Indiana games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.