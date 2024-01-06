Harrison County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Harrison County, Indiana today? We've got what you need.
Harrison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Harrison High School at Scottsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Scottsburg, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
