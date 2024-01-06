The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

In games Georgetown shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Blue Demons are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoyas sit at 185th.

The Hoyas put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Blue Demons allow (76.2).

Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 76.2 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 43.1% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 44.8% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.

DePaul has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 83rd.

The Blue Demons put up 6.5 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Hoyas give up (72.6).

DePaul is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

Georgetown posts 77.1 points per game in home games, compared to 61.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.3 points per contest.

The Hoyas give up 72.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73.5 in road games.

When playing at home, Georgetown is making 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than on the road (7.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to on the road (30.9%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons gave up 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).

Beyond the arc, DePaul sunk fewer treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40.0%) as well.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/22/2023 @ Marquette L 81-51 Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 Creighton L 77-60 Capital One Arena 1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena 1/9/2024 Seton Hall - Capital One Arena 1/14/2024 @ UConn - XL Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule