The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will aim to build on a six-game win run when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Florida has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.

The Gators record 12.9 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).

Florida has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.

The Wildcats score an average of 91.1 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up to opponents.

When Kentucky allows fewer than 86.3 points, it is 9-1.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida scored 75.9 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.

The Gators allowed 67.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.9).

At home, Florida made 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (5.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.4.

The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Kentucky made fewer 3-pointers away (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule