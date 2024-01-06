The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ford Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Evansville vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Evansville -2.5 148.5

Evansville Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Evansville and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points.

Evansville's outings this year have an average total of 152.1, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Purple Aces are 10-3-0 against the spread this season.

Evansville has a 10-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-8-0 mark from Murray State.

Evansville vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Evansville 7 53.8% 80.1 152.6 72.1 144.4 147.1 Murray State 7 53.8% 72.5 152.6 72.3 144.4 141.9

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Purple Aces average 7.8 more points per game (80.1) than the Racers give up (72.3).

Evansville is 7-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Evansville vs. Murray State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Evansville 10-3-0 2-1 6-7-0 Murray State 5-8-0 3-2 8-5-0

Evansville vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits

Evansville Murray State 6-0 Home Record 5-3 3-4 Away Record 0-4 4-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 88.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

