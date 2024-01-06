Evansville vs. Drake January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (7-4) play the Evansville Purple Aces (2-9) in a matchup of MVC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Evansville vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Evansville Players to Watch
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Barbora Tomancova: 8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Julia Palomo: 4.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alana Striverson: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Drake Players to Watch
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anna Miller: 11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor McAulay: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
