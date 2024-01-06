The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ford Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Evansville vs. Murray State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Evansville vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Evansville Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Evansville (-2.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Evansville (-2.5) 148.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Evansville vs. Murray State Betting Trends

Evansville has covered 10 times in 13 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Purple Aces' 13 games have hit the over.

Murray State has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Racers' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

