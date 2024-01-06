The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Evansville vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

  • This season, the Purple Aces have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 47.0% of shots the Racers' opponents have hit.
  • Evansville is 6-0 when it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 296th.
  • The Purple Aces score 80.1 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 72.3 the Racers allow.
  • Evansville has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Evansville has played better in home games this year, putting up 88.8 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game in road games.
  • In home games, the Purple Aces are allowing 12.5 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (77.7).
  • Evansville is sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 4.7% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Tennessee Tech W 82-51 Ford Center
12/29/2023 @ Cincinnati L 76-58 Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 @ Indiana State L 87-73 Hulman Center
1/6/2024 Murray State - Ford Center
1/10/2024 @ Bradley - Carver Arena
1/13/2024 Missouri State - Ford Center

