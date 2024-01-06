Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (9-4) and the Evansville Purple Aces (2-11) at Knapp Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 93-59 and heavily favors Drake to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Purple Aces' most recent game was an 82-52 loss to Northern Iowa on Thursday.

Evansville vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Evansville vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 93, Evansville 59

Evansville Schedule Analysis

On December 16, the Purple Aces claimed their best win of the season, a 70-68 victory over the Lindenwood (MO) Lions, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 337) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Evansville is 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.

Evansville Leaders

Maggie Hartwig: 11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Kynidi Mason Striverson: 14.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

14.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Barbora Tomancova: 8.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.0 FG%

8.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.0 FG% Julia Palomo: 4.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alana Striverson: 7.5 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (15-for-57)

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces are being outscored by 18.1 points per game, with a -236 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.7 points per game (190th in college basketball), and allow 83.8 per outing (356th in college basketball).

At home, the Purple Aces average 64.2 points per game. Away, they average 67.0.

Evansville is allowing fewer points at home (72.2 per game) than on the road (93.9).

