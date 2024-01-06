On Saturday at 8:15 PM ET, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Houston Texans.

See player props for the Texans' and Colts' top contributors in this matchup.

Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +460

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160

Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds

Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +500

Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mo Alie-Cox - - 7.5 (-120) Gardner Minshew 239.5 (-113) 6.5 (-106) - Michael Pittman Jr. - - 79.5 (-113) Jonathan Taylor - 67.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 22.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 28.5 (-113) Josh Downs - - 42.5 (-113)

More Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nico Collins - - 75.5 (-113) Dameon Pierce - 12.5 (-113) - Dalton Schultz - - 44.5 (-113) Devin Singletary - 67.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) C.J. Stroud 263.5 (-113) 6.5 (-120) -

